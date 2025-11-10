Lansing Activates Code Blue cold weather emergency plan

Lansing has activated its Code Blue cold weather emergency plan as dangerous temperatures move into mid-Michigan.

Mayor Andy Schor says the plan goes into effect immediately and runs until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The Letts Community Center will serve as a warming center overnight from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m.

The emergency plan allows local shelters to extend hours and increase capacity when possible. The Lansing Board of Water and Light will not shut off electricity for non-payment while the Code Blue is in effect.

