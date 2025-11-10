Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lansing Activates Code Blue cold weather emergency plan

Lansing has activated its Code Blue cold weather emergency plan as dangerous temperatures move into mid-Michigan.

Mayor Andy Schor says the plan goes into effect immediately and runs until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The Letts Community Center will serve as a warming center overnight from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m.

The emergency plan allows local shelters to extend hours and increase capacity when possible. The Lansing Board of Water and Light will not shut off electricity for non-payment while the Code Blue is in effect.

To find out more about warming centers in your area click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

