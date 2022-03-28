Ottawa County deputies take business shooting suspect into custody

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office has taken the man accused of shooting a woman at a business in Holland Township into custody.

Officials say David Martinez was taken into custody around 7:45pm Monday evening and will be lodged at the Ottawa County Jail. They had been trying to contact him at an apartment off Falcon Lane in Holland Township for several hours.

The shooting that's under investigation happened around 6:48 a.m. at Adient on Douglas Avenue.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the area for reports of a man with a gun at the business.

According to deputies, a 51-year-old woman was shot during the incident. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say the suspect and victim know each other and say there is no threat to the public.

Martinez is now facing multiple charges including Assault with Intent to Commit Murder, Felon in possession of a firearm, Felony Firearm, Discharge of a firearm inside a building and as a Habitual Offender.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

