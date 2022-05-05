Lake Michigan ferry service to start between Muskegon, Milwaukee

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Lake Express Ferry will launch its 2022 travel season Friday, connecting Muskegon, MI, and Milwaukee, WI.

The high-speed ferry will make four daily trips across Lake Michigan with each one taking about two-and-a-half hours.

Starting June 17, Lake Express will provide six daily crossings with the addition of summer evening sailings.

“There’s no better way to travel across Lake Michigan,” said Aaron Schultz, senior vice president at Lake Express.

You can purchase tickets online or by calling 866-914-1010.