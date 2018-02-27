Laingsburg librarian facing felony charges in court on Tuesday

Fair / Windy
A Laingsburg librarian, Sandra Chavez, will be in Judge Dignan's Shiawassee courtroom on Tuesday for a preliminary examination.
She is facing felony charges, accused of faking her time card and destroying property.
People packed a Laingsburg City Council meeting on January 8, 2018 to rally around Chavez.
The community says she didn't do anything wrong and they say the way the city is treating Chavez isn't right.
Laingsburg resident, Rose Stevens told FOX 47, "I can't even imagine if that happened to me or anyone else in this town who never did anything. It's just crazy, the whole town is outraged."
Community members say they want answers from the city, the charges dismissed, and an apology for Chavez.