New friend organizes 100th birthday parade

It was hard to miss George Wentz’s 100th Birthday Celebration in Battle Creek.

As hundreds of cars waved and honked their horns passing Wentz’s house, his new friend of seven days, Vinnie Rominger, watched in the background.

“I cannot explain how excited I am for George today,” Rominger told our sister station FOX 17.

Rominger, who wanted to do something special for Wentz, decided that a car parade is what Wentz would want the most.

“I just wanted to give him some extra honks and waves,” said Rominger. “It’s pretty awesome.”

Wentz, who was also awarded a key to the city, says he’s just grateful to have so many friends and strangers make his special day a little more special.

“Well it’s great that they’ll spend that much time to come out and talk to this old fart,” said Wentz.