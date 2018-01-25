Kresge Foundation honors jazz musician Wendell Harrison

DETROIT (AP) - The Kresge Foundation has named jazz musician Wendell Harrison as winner of its Eminent Artist award for 2018.

The Troy-based foundation announced the honor Thursday for the 75-year-old saxophonist, clarinetist and composer that includes a $50,000 prize.

Harrison says in a statement that he's "always worked hard" and he's thankful for the award.

Harrison has been based in Detroit for most of his career. He's the 10th area artist to receive the Kresge Eminent Artist award since 2008 in recognition of professional achievements in an art form, contributions to the cultural community and dedication to Detroit and its residents.

In addition to the cash award, the honor includes the creation of an artist monograph that will chronicle Harrison's life and career.