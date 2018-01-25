Kresge Foundation honors jazz musician Wendell Harrison

12:24 PM, Jan 25, 2018

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 07: The Detroit skyline is seen on November 7, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. Today U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes gave the City of Detroit the okay to plan an exit strategy from Chapter 9 Bankruptcy. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

Joshua Lott
Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images

DETROIT (AP) - The Kresge Foundation has named jazz musician Wendell Harrison as winner of its Eminent Artist award for 2018.

The Troy-based foundation announced the honor Thursday for the 75-year-old saxophonist, clarinetist and composer that includes a $50,000 prize.

Harrison says in a statement that he's "always worked hard" and he's thankful for the award.

Harrison has been based in Detroit for most of his career. He's the 10th area artist to receive the Kresge Eminent Artist award since 2008 in recognition of professional achievements in an art form, contributions to the cultural community and dedication to Detroit and its residents.

In addition to the cash award, the honor includes the creation of an artist monograph that will chronicle Harrison's life and career.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top