Korean War POW from Lansing will finally get a proper burial

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - A soldier from Michigan who was a POW during the Korean War is going to be laid to rest this month. Army Sgt. 1st Class Harry E. Harkness was reported Missing in Action following combat with Chinese forces near Unsan, North Korea on November 2, 1950. American POWs who were released at the end of the war said Harkness died at Pyoktong Camp 5 sometime between January and April of 1951.

Harkness wasn't accounted for until October of 2017 when DNA tests were run on remains returned to the United State by North Korea in 1993. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System conducted the tests. Harkness will be buried in Lansing on March 17. His family has asked for privacy.

Another 7,709 Americans are still unaccounted for from the Korean War. The Defense Department has their names listed on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii. A rosette will be placed next to Sgt. Harkness's name to signify that he has been accounted for.