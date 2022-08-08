Kevin Harvick wins NASCAR race at Michigan International Speedway with Tom Izzo, Mel Tucker as grand marshals

LANSING, Mich. — The FireKeepers Casino 400 race was held at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday. Michigan State head coaches Mel Tucker and Tom Izzo were the two grand marshals of the race.

They delivered the "drivers start your engines" call to the NASCAR drivers and crowd.

Izzo and Tucker said they did not practice before going up on stage when talking to the media earlier in the day.

Bryon native Erik Jones led in the race, but ultimately finished in eighth place.

Kevin Harvick won the race and secured himself a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

