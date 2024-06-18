Keeping your pets cool in extreme temperatures

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) — This week's heatwave and extreme temperatures can pose a threat to your pets. Here is how to keep them cool.

If you own an animal, be aware of the signs of heat exhaustion. According to the Capital Area Humane Society (CAHS), excessive panting, trouble breathing and increased respiration are the first signs. Other symptoms include diarrhea, collapsing, weakness and seizures. Heat exhaustion can be deadly.

Make sure your animals have access to water at all times. Animals will consume more water as temperatures rise, and owners need to keep pets hydrated.

While it is ideal to bring pets inside for extreme temperatures, if pets need to be outside ensure they have access to shade. Do not encourage exercise while outside. According to CAHS, animals have different cooling systems than humans.

Use caution when walking your pets on paved surfaces and asphalt. Pavement can get extremely hot and burn/harm the paws of cats and dogs.

Do not leave your pet in a parked car. Temperatures can rise quickly in a car, even with a window cracked. Call 9-1-1 if you see an animal in a parked car.

According to CAHS, flat-faced animals are more prone to heat exhaustion due to difficulty breathing. Young and elderly animals are more prone as well.

