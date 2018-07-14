Keeping Eaton County Fair animals safe

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WSYM) - The Eaton County Fair is happening this weekend in Charlotte.

Since its fair season in Mid-Michigan, we thought it would be a good time to check out how fair officials prevent diseases from spreading among animals.

Officials told FOX 47's Cryss Walker that livestock are thoroughly screened before being admitted into the fair.

Carnival rides, food and family fun attracts thousands to the Eaton County Fair but one of the biggest attractions are the animals.

“We have superintendents and assistant superintendents that are checking every animal before it comes on the grounds”, said Brian Caine, President of the Eaton County Fair Board.

Beef superintendent Katelyn Thompson says there are simple signs to look for to see if an animal is ill.

“Are their ears up, are their eyes bright, not sunken in, do they look hydrated, are their heads held up”, Thompson explained.

Animal specialists told FOX 47 News good biosecurity practices helps to minimize the chance of an outbreak.

Those practices includes washing hands, clothes and footwear; as well as disinfecting supplies and isolating sick animals.

“Our preventative methods again, when we check something in, make sure it's not sick when it comes here”, said Sheep Superintendent Donyaellie Wheaton.

“If it should get sick when it's here, we do the isolation thing that way we're not spreading it or nothing's going to happen if it's really bad we will send the animal home.”

Saturday is the last day to enjoy the Eaton County Fair.

Admission is five dollars. There's no charge for kids five and under.