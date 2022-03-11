Jump into some fun at these trampoline parks in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Trampoline parks are full of fun. Some people use them to spend time with their family and kids. Others just use them to workout.

Whether you're looking to defy gravity, spring into action, or even launch your basketball skills, checking out these trampoline parks in mid-Michigan are a must.

Defy Lansing

Defy Lansing is an extreme air sports location. They specialize in trampolines, foam pits, and rock climbing walls.

"Lots and lots of trampolines, different kinds," said General Manager Lee Beck. "We have some super tramps, we call them with performance walls where you can sort of run up the walls and do all sorts of fun tricks there."

Courtney Minifee, WSYM, March 2022. Defy Lansing



They also have a ninja course and a dodge ball arena with a bunch of trampolines you can jump around on and throw balls at each other.

"We have no age limit. We have no requirements for a certain level of fitness or anything. We have everybody in here from toddlers who can barely walk to grandparents," Beck said.

They are open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Fridays they are open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. and on Saturday they are open from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, March 2022 Defy Lansing

Prices for Defy varies and each person who wants to jump will need to purchase special socks and sign a waiver as well.

"We specialize in birthdays. That's our number one thing. Beyond that, best deals is always checking out one of our memberships, because usually for less than the cost of one ticket people can come in here every single day if they want," Beck said.

Springz

Tucked away inside of the family fun center Zap Zone in Lansing, Springz has jump sessions for all ages. The neon lights are a vibe. The attractions will have you feeling like a kid again.

You can see how high you have to jump to make a dunk, try out the free jump area, and try your luck with the foam pit.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, March 2022 Springz Trampoline Park



They also have a ninja course that will test your strength.

"The ninja course basically overhangs an airbag. So you climb up on a cargo net or our warp wall. Once you get up there, there's different obstacles that you can go back and forth across," said General Manager Mujay Qatum. "It makes my day to know that, you know, they're coming here to entertain themselves and coming here for fun. It's nice to be able to see people at their happy times and not their sad times."

They also have a smaller course for kids in the top area.

Springz is open Monday through Thursday from noon until 10 p.m. They're open Fridays and Saturdays from noon until midnight.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, March 2022 Springz Trampoline Park



"Our regular session is $9 for 30 minutes. Or we do have a bundle that we tag team with Zap Zone over here. It's a two hour wristband unlimited attraction. [For] $30 a person and you can do basically a little bit of everything," Qatum said. "We offer parties. We have parties throughout the week, seven days a week. We have multiple different party rooms. We can post corporate parties, group parties, birthday parties, whatever you guys got."

Launch Trampoline Park

And finally, take a bounce on over 15,000 square feet of trampoline attractions at Launch Trampoline Park inside Meridian Mall.

"We have, like just regular everyday jump on the trampoline. But also we have ...they're called like tumble tracks and longer trampolines, where people go up there and they do flips and stuff like that on it," said Assistant General Manager James Mack. "We have the basketball courts, where people dunk. And then we have what's called extreme dodgeball."

And if you're not trying to get too extreme, they also have a regular dodgeball arena.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, March 2022 Battle Pit inside of Launch Trampoline Park



"We also have an arcade that includes 25 plus games. We've got a full service cafe that does made to order pizzas, chicken tenders, drinks, desserts, all sorts of stuff like that. We've got a 2,500 square foot laser tag arena," said Matt Dalson, general manager. "And then our newest attraction that we've added is actually our mini Escape Room, which has been a fun addition, especially for the older guests."

There ninja challenge course is pretty interesting and will have you testing your strengths all the way through.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, March 2022 Giant soccer ball inside of Launch Trampoline Park



Launch is open to all ages and they even have a program called Toddler Time on Fridays and Saturdays.

The trampoline park is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays for private rentals. On Wednesdays through Thursdays they are open from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays they are open from 10 p.m. until 9 p.m. and on Sundays you can jump around from noon until 6 p.m.

Prices to jump vary and everyone will need to sign a waiver and purchase launch socks.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

