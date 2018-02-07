Judge wants to hear from ex-Michigan trooper in teen's death

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 4:06AM EST expiring February 7 at 12:15PM EST in effect for: Branch, Hillsdale
Winter Storm Watch issued February 7 at 4:06AM EST expiring February 10 at 12:00AM EST in effect for: Branch, Hillsdale
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 3:35AM EST expiring February 7 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, Van Buren
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 3:35AM EST expiring February 7 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 3:11AM EST expiring February 7 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Saint Clair, Washtenaw, Wayne
Flood Advisory issued February 6 at 8:50PM EST expiring February 7 at 10:50PM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Advisory issued February 6 at 8:50PM EST expiring February 7 at 10:49PM EST in effect for: Clinton
A judge says he's a "little disturbed" that a former Michigan state trooper hasn't contacted his court about a civil lawsuit in the death of a 15-year-old Detroit teen.
Mark Bessner is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Damon Grimes, who crashed an all-terrain vehicle after he was struck by a Taser.
Separately, the boy's family is suing Bessner. Federal Judge Gershwin Drain says Bessner hasn't appeared or sent a lawyer to represent him.
During a hearing Tuesday, Assistant Attorney General John Fedynsky said the attorney general's office won't represent Bessner. He says he doesn't know if the state would pay any monetary damages against the ex-trooper.
A message seeking comment was left for Bessner's criminal lawyer. He quit the state police after Grimes' death.