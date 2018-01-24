Judge hands down sentence - Nassar gets up to 175 years in prison

Judge Aquilina gives Larry Nassar 40 - 175 years in his sexual assault sentencing hearing in Ingham County.

Before she handed down the sentencing she said to Larry Nassar, "Sir, you do not deserve to walk outside a prison ever again."

Nassar has 21 days to appeal. The room burst into applause when Nassar left the court.

She told the women that read impact statements, "You are no longer victims, you are survivors"

Both sides presented closing statements before the judge. The defense reminded the courtroom that this is their job, that the U.S. Constitution permits everyone the right to counsel. They had to say this because all of Nassar's attorneys have received death threats; Wednesday, via an email their children were threatened.

Nassar spoke in court, he was in tears. He turned to the gallery where his victims sat and apologized to them. He said, "I will carry your words with me for the rest of my days."