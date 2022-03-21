Judge: Ex-governor must testify in Flint water civil trial

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A judge has ruled former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and several other officials must testify in a civil trial involving engineering firms being sued over liability for lead-contaminated water connected to the Flint water crisis.

U.S. District Judge Judith Levy on Monday denied motions by Snyder, his former advisor, two former state-appointed emergency managers and an ex-Flint city official to quash subpoenas compelling them to testify.

Snyder, a Republican, faces misdemeanor charges in the water crisis.

His attorney has said Snyder would invoke his right to remain silent if called as a witness in the ongoing civil trial in federal court in Ann Arbor.

