Judge considers case of 4 potbellied pigs in Michigan home

A family is fighting for the right to keep their four potbellied pigs in their southeast Michigan rental home.

The Ann Arbor News reports that Ypsilanti resident Stephanie Rowland went to court earlier this month to fight a citation that called for her to remove the pigs from her home.

A neighbor filed a complaint about the animals in August.

The city's ordinance prohibits livestock.

Rowland must prove to District Judge Kirk W. Tabbey that the animals are for emotional support and that her family qualifies for reasonable accommodation through the Fair Housing Act.

Rowland says one of the pigs is trained to respond to seizures and low blood sugar.

Tabbey recently accepted doctor's notes from Rowland and letters from the city to consider. He'll make a decision in March.