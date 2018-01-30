John Geddert off Twistars website

It appears the former U.S. Olympic coach who worked with Larry Nassar is no longer the manager of a local USA Gymnastics club.

Twistars' website now lists Kathryn Geddert as its owner.

The website also appears to no longer have any mention of her husband, John Geddert, who was listed as the sole president of Twistars for 10 years.

He was suspended last week by USA Gymnastic officials.

Hours after the suspension was announced Geddert sent out an e-mail addressed to Twistars families of his plans to retire.

Several survivors of Nassar's abuse accused Geddert of enabling him during their victim impact statements read in Nassar's sentencing hearing.