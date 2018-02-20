Jackson's newest mayor lays out his plans for the city Tuesday night

Jackson's newest mayor will lay out his plans for the city Tuesday night.
Derek Dobies will give his "State of the City" address at the Masonic Temple on West Courtland Street.
In the speech, the mayor will touch on fixing the city's roads, public safety, and economic development.
It's scheduled to start at 6:15.
According to the event page for the State of the City, speakers include Consumers Energy President & CEO Patti Poppe and Mayor Derek Dobies among others, to provide those attending "a clear vision of some of the challenges the city of Jackson faces moving forward and proposed policies to combat them."
Dobies says you do need a ticket to attend the event, however, MLive is reporting that the tickets are all sold out.