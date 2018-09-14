Jackson woman arrested in stabbing death of 63 year old man

JACKSON, Mich. (WSYM) - A 20 year old Jackson woman has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 63 year old man last month.

Savannah Frinkle was arrested on an Open Murder warrant Thursday at a home in the 300 block of E. Euclid Avenue.

Jackson Police responded to a stabbing report near the intersection of W. Washington Avenue and First street at about 3:30 a.m on August 30th. Officers found 63 year old Marvin Bearden lying in the street with stab wounds. Bearden was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital and then transferred to the University of Michigan Hospital, where he died on August 31st.

Frinkle is expected to be arraigned later Thursday or Friday. Stay with FOX 47 for updates.