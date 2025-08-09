Jackson police seek public's help finding murder suspect

Courtesy Jackson Police Department Facebook Page Courtesy Jackson Police Department Facebook Page

Jackson County prosecutors have charged a man with second-degree murder in connection with a July shooting death, and authorities are asking for the public's help to locate him.

Antonio Treyvonne Green is charged with second-degree murder, discharging a firearm in or at a building causing death, and felony firearm.

On July 27, officers responded to a call about gunshots fired in the 1500 block of Carl Breeding Way. When police arrived, they found 18-year-old Mia Sims with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Sims was transported to the hospital where she later died from her wounds.

Jackson authorities are asking anyone with information about Green's whereabouts to call 911 or the city of Jackson's detectives at 517-768-6432.

