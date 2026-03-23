Jackson police investigate the suspicious death of a 59-year-old homeless man

The Jackson Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a 59-year-old local homeless man.

Officers responded to the 300 block of W. Prospect on Sunday around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a deceased human body.

Police confirmed the deceased man is Richard Russ of Jackson.

The cause of death has not yet been determined, and the investigation remains ongoing.

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