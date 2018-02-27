Jackson Mayor proposes petition to oust Co. Sheriff

Happening Tuesday night, the Mayor of Jackson is planning to propose a petition calling for governor Rick Snyder to remove Jackson County Sheriff Steve Rand from his position.
Mayor Derek Dobies says he plans to do that at the city council meeting.
The petition needs to pass the council before it goes to the Governor.
A majority of the council has already called for Rand to resign, shortly after an employment discrimination lawsuit and audio recordings of Rand making racist, sexist and homophobic comments were released.