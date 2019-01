A Jackson man will spend more than three years in prison for starting a fire at a motel by cooking meth.

Corey Hill, 39, was sentenced to 40 months to 20 years in prison on Wednesday. He pleaded guilty to one count of operating a meth lab.

Authorities say the drug-making operation caused a fire at the Cascades Motel on Ann Arbor Road on May 1, 2017. The fire was contained to one room. Nobody was injured.