Jackson man faces felony charges after 5-hour police standoff

Police standoff with jackson man

A 41-year-old Jackson man is facing multiple felony charges after a five-hour standoff with police that began when he was allegedly caught attempting to deflate vehicle tires while wearing a ski mask.

The Black-Leoni Department of Public Safety said the incident started Friday night when someone reported a masked man in a driveway trying to deflate tires on a vehicle.

When confronted, officials said the suspect attacked two people with a long metal object. One of the victims chased down the suspect, removed his ski mask and identified him, according to authorities.

Police tracked the man to a home on Catalpa Drive. When officers arrived, authorities said the suspect had a gun and refused to come out. A woman and several children were inside the home with him.

After five hours, the suspect was taken into custody and is now being held in the Jackson County jail.

On Sunday morning, divers pulled a weapon from Michigan Center Lake that officials believe the suspect threw away while running from the initial confrontation.

Authorities said there are no other suspects and no ongoing threat to the public.

