Jackson man arrested for child sexually abusive material

A Jackson man has been arrested for having child sexually abusive material.
An investigation conducted by the Michigan State Police (MSP) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and the Jackson County Probation Department has resulted in the arrest of a man from Rives Junction. Paul Darling, was arrested on Feb. 20, 2018.
The investigation stemmed from a tip received from the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Further investigation led to locating a residence in Rives Junction in Michigan. A search of the home netted multiple devices.
Darling has been charged one count of using a computer to commit a crime and one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes. He was arraigned on all counts on Feb. 20, 2018, and given a cash or surety bond of $25,000.
If convicted, Darling faces up to four years for using a computer to commit a crime and four years for accosting a child for immoral purposes.