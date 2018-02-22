Jackson man arrested after MSP investigation

A Jackson man has been arrested after being investigated by Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
41 year-old Paul Ruggles Jr. has been charged with one count of child sexually abusive activity, one count of use of a computer to commit a crime, one count possession of child sexually abusive material and one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes.
Ruggles Jr. was arraigned on all counts on Tuesday and was issued a cash or surety bond of $100,000.
If convicted of all charges, he faces up to 48 years behind bars.
The investigation stemmed from a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Further investigation led to locating the residence in Jackson, multiple devices and evidence were found after a search at the home.