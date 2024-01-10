Jackson County Sheriff Deputy catches near miss on camera

LANSING, Mich. — As winter weather returns to Michigan, driving conditions become worse as snow and ice accumulate on the roads.

The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff posted a video of a near crash involving a deputy. The post stated,

"On Tuesday, 1/9/2024 at 1126hrs

Shortly after clearing a motorist assist on Case Rd. near Horning Rd., Deputy Truchan narrowly missed a vehicle that spun out of control in front of him. Luckily a serious accident was avoided.

Please slow down especially when it is snowy, icy, and rainy conditions!"

More snow is expected to enter our region on Friday afternoon and will bring hazardous conditions that could disrupt commuters traveling on Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

