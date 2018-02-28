Jackson City Council asking Governor to remove Sheriff from office

Fair
Jackson City Council members passed a resolution to send a letter to Governor Snyder, requesting he remove Jackson County Sheriff Steve Rand from office.
The council voted to send a letter the state's top office and it's making a big request.
“Remove the sheriff so that we can as a community install a new sheriff that can clean up some of the things that we've heard are going on in the department there”, said Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies.
“And restore some of the public's trust that's been, you know, violated in the community”, Dobies continued.
Earlier this month, audio recording of Sheriff Rand making racist, sexist and homophobic comments surfaced.
Comments the sheriff has since apologized for.
Although the resolution passed Tuesday night six to one, there are still some who support the sheriff and they say he should not be removed from office.
“If this is allowed to happen to him without his due process and his day in court, it can happen to anybody for anything”, said Jackson County resident Dell Anteau.
“You, me any elected official, anybody and that's just not right”, Anteau explained.
Council members will now move forward with their request, asking for the governor to remove Sheriff Rand from his seat.
FOX 47 reached out to Governor Rick Snyder's office but we’re waiting to hear back.
We'll let you know if we do.