Izzo agrees with Engler that ESPN report is 'sensationalized'

MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo has not addressed specific questions about an ESPN report that questions how the MSU basketball and football programs have mishandled sexual assault allegations against players.

But during his post game press conference following the Spartans 87-57 win over Minnesota Tuesday night, Izzo said he agrees with MSU Interim President John Engler's assessmentthat the report was "sensationalized."

"I only saw a little bit of it, but the part I saw, I agreed with what he said," Izzo said. "We'll see what goes from there when I get home and get a chance to read it all and get a chance to talk to him. The part I saw, I agreed with him."

In his statement Tuesday, Engler said Izzo and MSU football coach Mark Dantonio have been asked to not publicly comment while the reports are being examined.

Later Tuesday night, Izzo said not speaking about the situation has been a burden, but repeated the decision not to address specifics in the ESPN report was his.

Izzo reiterated he plans to address the report in the future, but did not give a timeline on when that might happen.

Michigan State's next game is in Illinois this coming Saturday against Northwestern.