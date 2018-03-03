"It's time for this to stop," increased security at local schools

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WSYM) - In response to a nervous nation about gun violence in schools, police crackdowns are on the rise, Including at schools right here in Mid-Michigan.

FOX 47's Alani Letang was at Friday's announcement by Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth about increased security in Ingham county schools.

Holt, Webberville, Dansville, Mason, and Leslie were also at the announcement Friday to support publically. In that announcement, Sheriff Wrigglesworth said "no more" to gun violence in schools. Although the initiative won't stop all shootings. It should give teachers and students some peace of mind.

"No matter what side of gun control, bullet control or political party you affiliate with it's time for this to stop," said Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth.

Wrigglesworth said that his staff will be in each of their 19 school buildings, unannounced, in uniform and plain clothes, more frequently.

"It will be systematically unsystematic," said Sheriff Wrigglesworth.

Sheriff Wrigglesworth said these past school shooting are taking away from the focus on learning. "Teacher's scared to death of getting shot while they are trying to teach 6th graders math in their classes"

He said it's time to flip the script on who should be scared.

"For anyone contemplating a school shooting, please listen up. It's time for you to be afraid. With our increased presence the Ingham County sheriff's office will be more than likely be there to face you and do everything in our power to stop you. Many of these shooters report hearing voices telling them to do it. The last voice you may hear could be a member of the Ingham County sheriff's office. 'Drop your gun immediately or your end will be sudden and violent.' If that ends up you being dead as a school shooter, so be it, problem solved, kids safe. You won't be the story for weeks to come one of my deputies will" said Wrigglesworth.

Parents told Letang the increased police presence is good, but now they are trying to answer the tough question of what else can be done to protect the children in school.

Kara Hope is on the Ingham County Board of Commissioners 7th district & a Holt parent to a ninth grader, she said she is glad to see this initiative.

"I'm not really sure what the answer is I think it's a complicated issue that is going to require a lot of different areas of expertise to come together. Law enforcement, mental health, educators, parents" said Kara Hope, a Holt parent.

"No more pictures of murdered school kids in the news, no more," said the sheriff.

Another added safety measure parents are looking for is to have all visitors buzzed into the building. That way staff and faculty can control when and who enters the schools

Sheriff Wriggelsworth tells us that he does not have the staff to have a deputy in and around each school, full time.

He also added, "I encourage other area police agencies to commit to something similar if they are not doing so already."