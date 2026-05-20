LANSING, Mich. — With Memorial Day approaching, summer travel season is here — but high gas prices are making it harder for drivers to hit the road.

WATCH BELOW: Is the cost of gas changing your summer plans?

Is the cost of gas changing your summer plans?

For drivers like George Smith, travel plans are already underway.

"Like Mackinaw," Smith said.

But with high prices at the pump, traveling across the state is a challenge — even getting to work can be tough.

"It's bad right now... I don't see any signs of relief. I don't know when it's coming," Greg Mark said.

Patrick De Haan, the petroleum analyst at GasBuddy, said gas prices are higher now than they were at this time last year.

"Right now, the average price in Lansing is sitting at $4.75 a gallon," De Haan said.

De Haan said his research shows high prices are already impacting summer travel plans.

"Last year, GasBuddy data and our summer travel survey found that 69% of Americans plan to hit the road. This time we're talking about 56% of Americans in light of the big jump in prices," De Haan said.

That jump adds up quickly on longer trips. Smith said what used to be a $70 trip to Mackinaw has now doubled.

"It's pretty outrageous for the average citizen that is just trying to make ends meet," Smith said.

Still, some drivers say the cost is worth it.

"You got to spend some money if you want to be outside this summer," Mark said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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