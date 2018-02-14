IRS raises red flag about tax scam

There's a new tax scam making the rounds this tax season.

The IRS says criminals are telling taxpayers a refund has been deposited into their bank account by mistake.

In one version of the scam the thieves pose as debt collection agencies acting on behalf of the IRS.

Another version involves an automated call threatening arrest if you don't return the refund.

Taxpayers who get this erroneous refund should talk to their bank, their tax preparers, and follow IRS agency protocols for returning the refund.