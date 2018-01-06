IRS: 2018 filing season opens on January 29

WSYM

The IRS says it'll soon start accepting income tax returns.

The federal agency says 2017 federal income tax returns can be filed as early as January 29th. Those who want to wait, will have until April 17th to get their returns in.

Normally, April 15th is the final filing deadline, but it falls on a Sunday in 2018 and Monday April 16th is Emancipation Day, a legal holiday in Washington, D.C.

The IRS expects to issue the vast majority of refunds within 21 days of a return being filed.