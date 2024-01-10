Ionia Menards employee dies after accidental fall

LANSING, Mich. — WSYM received the following press release:

"On January 9, 2024 at 8:42pm, Ionia County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched along with LIFE EMS, and the Berlin/Orange Fire Department to a reported accidental fall at the Menards store located at 3063 S. State Rd in Orange Township just south of Ionia, MI.

Investigation on scene determined that a store employee, a 26 year old Ionia man, was working on an elevated platform machine when he accidentally fell approximately 20 feet onto the concrete floor.

Paramedics and fireman treated the man on scene before transferring him to Sparrow Ionia Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Early investigation handled by the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office showed that safety equipment was working but was likely not used appropriately. However, further investigation of this industrial accident will be turned over to MIOSHA and the Ionia County Medical Examiner’s Office as no foul play is suspected and no criminal offense has been committed."

