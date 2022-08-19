Ionia High School football looking to build off last year's playoff trip

IONIA, Mich. — Ionia High School football made the playoffs and had a winning record for the first time since 2013. The bulldogs drop down to Division 4 this year. The goals remain the same, make the playoffs and build on last year's success.

"The thing that I always caution our players is, we don't want to think last year is where we want to be that is just the first step. From everything I've seen in the summer and the first week and a half here, our kids are getting that," head coach Chad Rhynard said.

That process starts in practice. The Bulldogs are hoping to shine Friday night, but Monday through Thursday come first.

"Just bringing the drive and intensity every day. You got to get on everybody, if you get the little kids talking around, you have to get on them. Everybody has to be focused," linebacker Nathan Clute said.

You have to go all the way back to 2006, the last time Ionia had a back-to-back season of 500 or better. The players know another season like last year would go beyond just their team.

"It would honestly mean a lot to the whole community because there hasn't been as much success in the past years," offensive lineman Chris Smith said.

Ionia host Belding to start the season on Friday, Aug. 26.

