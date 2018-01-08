Ionia County Woman Wins $300,000 Playing the Michigan Lottery's Double Bonus Cashword Instant Game

Winning $300,000 still seems unreal for an Ionia County woman who won the big prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Double Bonus Cashword instant game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at Purk’s, located at 875 East Lincoln in Ionia.

“It didn’t feel real when I scratched the ticket off, and it doesn’t feel real now,” said the player. “I can’t believe I won $300,000!”

The lucky 60-year-old player recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim her prize. With her winnings, she plans to help family and then invest the remainder.

Players have won more than $9 million playing Double Bonus Cashword, which launched in August. Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $300,000. More than $16 million in prizes remain, including two $300,000 top prizes, seven $10,000 prizes, and 32 $2,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 11,000 retailers across the state.

In 2016, Lottery players won nearly $817 million playing instant games.