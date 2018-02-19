Ionia Co. Sheriff's Office investigating suspicious death

Light Rain
The Ionia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death on Charlotte Hwy between Cutler Road and Peake Road in Danby Twp.
Nicholas Hoppes, 29, of Portland MI was found dead in the northbound travel portion of the road Monday at 4:30am.
His death is under investigation. Officials are working to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Ionia Co. Sheriff's Office via Central Dispatch at 616-527-0400 or Silent Observer at 616-527-0107.