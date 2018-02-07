Investigation into the U.SO.C. & USAG over decades of sexual abuse proposed

Shaheen & Ernst Announce Bipartisan Resolution to Establish Investigation into the U.S Olympic Committee & USA Gymnastics Over Decades of Sexual Abuse

U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Johnny Isakson (R-GA), Tim Scott (R-SC) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) held a press conference in the Senate Radio and Television Correspondents Gallery (S-325) at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday to announce a bipartisan resolution that would establish a special committee in the Senate to investigate the U.S. Olympic Committee (USOC) and USA Gymnastics regarding how team doctor Larry Nassar was allowed to sexually abuse female gymnasts over decades.

Senators Shaheen and Ernst discussed the scope of the intended investigation and provide an update on the growing bipartisan support for this effort.

On Friday, Senators Shaheen and Ernst called on U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Scott Blackmun to step down in light of press reports that Blackmun was aware of sexual abuse allegations against ex-team USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar in 2015.

This news came a week after Blackmun published a letter to Team USA, pledging an independent investigation to uncover "who knew what and when," while failing to admit his own supposed direct knowledge of allegations that were brought to his attention.