Investigating the apartment heat outrage

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WSYM) - FOX 47 News was able to get results for people living in a heat-less apartment building in Eaton Rapids on Friday.

Now we're working to get them some answers about why it happened in the first place.

FOX 47's Alani Letang has been covering this story since tenants asked her for help, earlier this week.

Letang has been chasing the city's mayor all week and finally got him to agree to talk to FOX 47 News tonight.

Mayor Paul Malewski told Letang he and his staff have been at the complex non-stop trying to bring comfort to tenants without heat since they first learned about the problem Tuesday.

Mayor Malewski tried to get answers for the residents but he hasn't been able to, because even he can't get through to the owner.

We've also been unable to get Harvest Properties to respond to the lack of heat in the Edgewater Apartments.

"Some of the numbers seem to be lacking, and we've had a little bit of a difficult time but that doesn't mean we aren't going to be very diligent in trying to remedy this problem and work the best way of dealing with our residents," said Mayor Malewski, Eaton Rapids.

He knows the people living here are frustrated, so he tried to answer their questions again Friday.

The big concern is how much longer it's going to take to get their heat back, now that the new boiler system has been installed. The mayor explains that the new boiler will heat the apartment and the hot water exchange will fix the water, but both need time to charge up.

One tenant, Brian Ribby lives on the south side of the building where he gets heat from the sun during the day. But when bedtime comes, "It gets brutally cold inside the apartment," said Brian Ribby, Edgewater Apartments tenant.

"you have a 200,000-gallon system it takes a little while to charge that and get that flowing through the pipes, we're also facing some rather challenging temperatures outdoors," said Mayor Malewski.

Ribby was the first to talk to FOX 47 News about the heat going out and thanked FOX 47 News for helping get some results from the city and the landlord.

"Between the Facebook post that I made Saturday that went viral, and you guys showing up and now the city is here. In all honesty, had that not happened we would be where we were on December 13th" said Ribby.

The mayor told Letang the heat is slowly working its way back into the building and he hopes that continues throughout the night.

Letang talked with one tenant who said her heat started working again late last night.

The mayor also told FOX 47 News all the boilers in the complex are up to date on their inspections.

However, the State Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) told us at least one boiler that was supposed to have been inspected by "Travelers Insurance" May 2017 still has not been checked.

We're working to get to the bottom of that for you.