Interviews continue at Mr. Taco, reopening "soon"

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - A once popular fast food restaurant in Mid-Michigan is getting steps closer to reopening its doors.

Mr. Taco, located at 3124 S Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. in Lansing, is continuing to hold interviews.

Interviews are being held at the location Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Positions available include management, cooks, counter, dishwashers, and cleaning.

The location closed in 2005.

Bill Bonofiglo, the owner of Mr. Taco, tells FOX 47 News Saturday the restaurant will be opening "soon." There is no official date as of yet.

Bonofiglo says customers can expect the same recipes including the red all-meat burritos and homemade taco sauce.

It has been more than two years since Bonofiglo posted on Facebook that he would be reopening the fast food restaurant again.