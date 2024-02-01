'Inside the Pride' season finale airs Thursday

WSYM — The Detroit Lions had a memorable season despite losing to San Francisco in the NFC Championship game 34-31.

They won 12 regular-season games for the second time in franchise history, claimed their first divisional title in the last three decades, and won two playoff games at Ford Field.

So, there are lots of things to celebrate and reflect on in the season finale of 'Inside the Pride.'

You can expect a season wrap-up video that will give you goosebumps and leave you counting down the days until training camp and an emotional and heartfelt interview with Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell.

The season finale will air Thursday, February 1, at 7:30 p.m. on FOX47.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

