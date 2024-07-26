Ingham County Sheriff and Stockbridge Police Department team up to lead active shooter scenario

Local officials say these types of training needs to happen to help be prepared in case of a real scenario.

One student said how it's sad this is something we have to do and will continue to do.

Video shows a fake scenario executed by Ingham County Sheriff's office and Stockbridge Police Department at Stockbridge High School.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Keeping your kids safe at school. School officials in Stockbridge and law enforcement are teaming up for active violence training.

"There are bad people in the world that want to do bad things to people and we don't know why that is," said Josh Welling.

Friday morning,

"It was an active violence, active shooter scenario at Stockbridge schools," said Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth.

Ingham County Sheriff's Office and Stockbridge Police Department worked together to create a mock training scenario of a school shooting. Unfortunately, this is something law enforcement needs to prepare for and for one student participant, he's feeling waves of emotion.

"It's sad to think that we kind of have to accept it," said Welling.

Josh Welling says he wants to work in law enforcement one day and feels this experience taught him life lessons both as a student and a future officer.

"One of the police officers came into our room and he came over the radio saying multiple were injured, and they wanted specifics, and in the heat of the moment I can see how some people would not think of the specific numbers."

Specifics and ensuring the most effective way of communicating are vital for all involved.

"It's all about testing our response, testing the school's response, fire, EMS, 911, all of that," said Wriggelsworth.

"Good practice, we need all the practice, there's never enough practice."

Wriggelsworth says the scenario was about as real life as they could create, and there will be more training in the future.

"The better we will be able to respond if, God forbid, something like this happened in our community."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

