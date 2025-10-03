Ingham County seeks solutions to 911 staffing emergency

LANSING, Mich. — The Ingham County 911 center is experiencing what officials describe as a "staffing emergency," with only 27 trained operators working in a center designed for 56 positions, forcing current staff to work extensive overtime to maintain essential emergency services.

The 911 center is currently operating with less than half of its required staffing levels.

Current operators are working 12-16-hour shifts to ensure emergency calls are answered.

County officials are working with unions to find solutions.

The staffing crisis has prompted county leadership to explore various options to address the shortage while ensuring emergency services remain uninterrupted.

"You're here to be able to make a difference in people's lives," said Rick Cole, who has served as an Ingham County 911 operator for over a decade.

Cole explained that the severe understaffing is putting pressure on the remaining operators who are committed to maintaining service despite the challenges.

"It's understanding that you're doing something for the community," Cole said.

The current staffing levels are far below what's needed for optimal operation of the emergency call center.

"Every day, our ideal is to see 11 positions. We're low," Cole said.

Chief Deputy Darin Southworth with the Ingham County Sheriff's Office has stepped in as the interim 911 Center Director. He said they previously considered bringing in a temporary agency to fill vacant positions for six months, and it still remains an option.

"We are working very closely with the unions to stand up something we can all believe in. Welcome to some much-needed help that could contribute any given number of hours per week," Southworth said.

Despite the staffing emergency, Southworth reassured residents that emergency services will continue without interruption, thanks to the dedication of current staff members.

"They're not willing to let public safety falter. But what they're doing isn't fun, and the volume of work they're doing, and the sacrifices they're making for their families, will not be lost on us," Southworth said.

Cole remains committed to his role despite the challenging circumstances, understanding the critical nature of the service he provides.

"I may be here for twelve or sixteen hours, but that person that I'm answering the call for is having the worst day of their life," Cole said.

Information on how to apply for positions at the Ingham County 911 center is available here.

