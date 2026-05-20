Ingham County motorcycle crash kills driver, leaves 2 others in critical condition

INGHAM COUNTY — A 60-year-old Mason man is dead and two others are in critical condition following a crash between a motorcycle and a UTV in Vevay Township Tuesday evening.

Ingham County Sheriff's Deputies responded to Barnes Road near Hawley Road at 7:21 p.m. Tuesday after reports of the collision.

The Mason man was driving the motorcycle with a 45-year-old Lansing woman as a passenger when it collided with a UTV driven by a 71-year-old Mason man. All 3 were transported to a local hospital.

The motorcycle driver later died from his injuries. The UTV driver and motorcycle passenger remain in critical condition.

Barnes Road was closed in both directions while investigators processed the scene. The road has since reopened.

The Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team assisted deputies at the scene.

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