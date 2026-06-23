LANSING, Mich. — More than 6,600 people in Ingham County will receive letters this week notifying them their medical debt has been erased.

WATCH BELOW: Ingham County among recipients of Michigan's $74 million medical debt relief initiative

Ingham County among recipients of Michigan's $74 million medical debt relief initiative

The debt relief is part of the state of Michigan's second round of medical debt forgiveness initiative. The state partnered with a nonprofit called Undue Medical Debt, which buys unpaid medical bills in bulk for pennies on the dollar and then erases them.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement, “I’m proud to partner with Undue Medical Debt, so we can erase over $74 million of medical debt for almost 72,000 Michiganders across the state.”

Ty Dezess said the medical debt he took on after getting injured at work became a burden.

"It ended up being five, six, thousand dollars," Dezess said. "Even if I were to pay on it every week, the interest rate that builds is more than I even make."

Dezess said the debt added to his other expenses.

"It comes down to do I want to put gas in the car this week or pay the light bill this week," he said.

Undue Medical Debt President and CEO Allison Sesso said recipients will receive a letter in the mail this week.

"People should be opening their letters, making sure they're checking their mailboxes," Sesso said.

Those who qualify must be either at or below 400% of the federal poverty level or have medical debts that equal 5% or more of their annual income.

"We focus on the people that are most in need based on their income and we prequalify them," Sesso said.

Sesso said the debt was sourced from local hospitals who want to remain anonymous but are committed to making healthcare accessible.

"We are making sure that people get that relief and feel great about going back to get the healthcare they need," Sesso said.

Dezess said he hopes he qualifies and that removing his medical debt would be a weight off his shoulders.

"It would be nice to have my debt to credit ratio balance out," he said.

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