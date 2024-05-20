Ingham County 9-1-1 transitioning to a new mass alert system

LANSING, Mich. — Ingham County 9-1-1 has a new mass notification system.

They are transitioning from Everbridge to RAVE.

They save this transition is meant to enhance their ability to quickly and effectively communicate with neighbors during emergencies and critical situations.

RAVE offers several improvements, including:



Free, easy sign-up and registration process

Enhanced geo-targeting capabilities

A more intuitive and user-friendly interface

Increased customizability

Improved notification delivery speeds

Enhanced accessibility features

To register for the new service, click here.

If you already have a RAVE SMART911 account click here to update your profile.

