The Ingham Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of a possible threat involving Holt Public Schools.

David Hornak, the superintendent, says that the school is working with police.

The threat was made through social media.

Since those involved are minors, he could not share the results of the investigation - but noted that the "concern has been mitigated."

There will be an increased police presence at the Holt Junior High on Tuesday.

