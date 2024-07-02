Ingham Co. Sheriff's Office investigate deadly crash

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. — A woman is dead and a man is recovering in the hospital following a late-night crash.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office tell us it happened on Monday, July 1st, just after 10 pm on Zimmer Road, between Linn Road and the i-96 overpass in Wheatfield Township.

A vehicle driven by a 56-year-old Wheatfield Township woman was going south when it crossed into the opposite lane, left the road, and hit a tree.

The woman’s 29-year-old son was on the passenger side.

We're told the woman had to be extricated from the vehicle by firefighters of the Northeast Ingham Emergency Service Authority.

Both were taken to the hospital, where the woman was later pronounced dead.

The man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Their names are being withheld, pending notification of family.

Officials tell us that the driver possibly suffered a medical emergency just before the crash.

The Williamston Police Department assisted at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Deputy Stalzer of the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at (517) 676-8444.

