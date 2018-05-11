Ingham Co. Sheriff warns about latest phone scam

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - The Ingham County Sheriff's department has been received calls regarding a phone scam.

The scam seems to have started within the last day and is swindling residents out of money.

The caller claims to be Captain Harris from the Sheriff's office and says that the person that answered the phone is in violation of a law or they have a loved one that is arrested.

The caller then asks for money to solve the issue.

It has been reported that people have already lost several thousand dollars in this scam.

Ingham Co. Sheriff's office wants to remind everyone that they will never call you and demand money.

And if this happens, hang up the phone immediately. Don't give out any personal information and be sure to follow up with the agency that the caller says they are calling from. And don't make the mistake of calling back the number that called you.

FOX 47's Clayton Cummins will sit down with the real Captain Harris and have more on this story for you on FOX 47 at 10 PM.