Ingham Co. Sheriff partners with LAFCU on drug take back program

The Ingham County Sheriff has expanded a program that saw success last fall in combating mid-Michigan's opioid problem. Here's a look at the numbers statewide:

In 2015, 1,275 people died from heroin and opioid related overdoses.

884 of those were caused by prescription opioids according to data from the State Health Department of Health and Human Services.

In comparison, 963 people died in car accidents in 2015 according to state police.

Happening right now the Ingham County Sheriff's Office is expanding it's Drug Take Back program by adding a new partner, LAFCU Credit Union.

From 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. people can dispose of unused, expired pills at Upstream Investment Partners on East Lansing road in East Lansing.

And from 11 a.m. to noon at the LAFCU Mason branch on South Cedar Street.

The LAFCU Lansing branch on Keystone Avenue in Lansing will take them from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

And from 2:30 to 3:30 the Abood Law Firm on East Saginaw Street in East Lansing will take them.