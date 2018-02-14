Ingham Co. coalition awarded $70K to address growing opioid epidemic

A grant worth $70,000 will be presented to the Ingham Opioid Abuse and Prevention Initiative on Wednesday.

The grant is from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, The Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Foundation, The Michigan Health Endowment Fund, The Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan and The Superior Health Foundation.

The money will help community coalitions across the state with start up projects or it will enhance or expand any existing projects currently aimed at reducing opioid and prescription drug abuse.

The grant was presented at 9 a.m. at the Blue Cross Blue Shield offices in Lansing.